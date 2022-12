It is usually believed that everybody has seven lookalikes in the world and when it comes to celebrities, curiosity to see their doppelgangers is always at the higher end. The latest star whose lookalike is making waves on the internet is soccer superstar Neymar Junior. Amidst the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira has set the internet on fire and also attracted a lot of attention by making appearances impersonating Neymar. Here are some pictures of Eigon Oliveira with a striking resemblance to Brazilian star player Neymar.