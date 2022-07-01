The monsoon season has something for everyone -- from the freshness of the air to the scent of damp earth, thunderous clouds, pouring rain to the aroma of a hot beverage wafting through the kitchen. During the fresh downpour, the first indulgence is to have a hot cup of tea or coffee. Here we list some cool facts about these iconic Indian beverages that were revealed in a recent survey titled 'India Quotient' by Mahindra Holidays & Resorts.