Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 2, 2022
UPDATED : Jul 01 2022, 22:56 IST
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 2, 2022
Aries | Patience is the key-word today. All things fall into place if you are tactful. Use your head and do things to your liking. Your intuition will be right on. Misunderstandings are caused between partners by poor communication as well as trouble-makers | Colour: Green Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. It is important to work on your relationships. It is better to be warned that secret affairs will be no longer secret. Health ailments better | Colour: Peach | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | An overseas journey could put a new dimension onto a difficult relationship. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive | Colour: Pink | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively | Colour: Beige | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life | Colour: Silver | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong | Colour: Saffron | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Work load increases. Loved ones may be unreasonable. You're in the mood to party. You must be careful not to reveal secrets or get involved in gossip. A friend will help you resolve an issue today | Colour: Indigo | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Don't spend money that you really don't have. Spend time with that special someone today. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life .Mars heals a long-broken friendship | Colour: Purple | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Colour: Magenta | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Responsibilities take a heavy toll on you today. You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today | Colour: Maroon | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Close relationships are a focus of unexpected change in your life now. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself | Colour: Mango | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now | Colour: Amethyst | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics| 10 Most-searched Asians worldwide on Google 2022
UPDATED : Jul 01 2022, 19:02 IST
Entertainment News | Entertainment | Bollywood news | Google Search |
Here we take a look at the top 10 Most-searched Asians worldwide on Google 2022 so far:
In Pics | 10 Most-searched Asians worldwide on Google 2022
BTS is a rage around the world and the singer Kim Tae-Hyung, also known professionally as V, topped the list of the most searched Asian on the world’s largest search engine. Credit: Instagram/thv
Just behind V is his bandmate Jungkook. He came second on the list. Credit: Instagram/jungkook.97
Late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moose Wala grabbed the third spot on the most searched Asian on Google list. Credit: Instagram/sidhu_moosewala
South Korean singer Jimin is the fourth 'Most Searched Asian' on Google. Credit: Instagram/j.m
Fifth on the most searched Asian on Google was Late Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar. Credit: AFP Photo
K-pop idol Lisa from BLACKPINK ranks sixth on the list. Credit: Instagram/lalalalisa_m
Katrina Kaif is the seventh most searched Asian on Google. Credit: Instagram/katrinakaif
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt stood eighth on the list. Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
Global Icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas was positioned ninth on the list. Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra
India's 'run-machine' Virat Kohli was the only sportsperson in the Asia to feature in the top 10 list. Credit: Instagram/virat.kohli
In Pics | Cool facts about iconic Indian beverages, tea & coffee
UPDATED : Jul 01 2022, 14:13 IST
Beverages | lifestyle | tea | Coffee |
The monsoon season has something for everyone -- from the freshness of the air to the scent of damp earth, thunderous clouds, pouring rain to the aroma of a hot beverage wafting through the kitchen. During the fresh downpour, the first indulgence is to have a hot cup of tea or coffee. Here we list some cool facts about these iconic Indian beverages that were revealed in a recent survey titled 'India Quotient' by Mahindra Holidays & Resorts.
A majority of Indians (62%) agree with the statement that India is predominantly a tea-drinking nation. Credit: AFP Photo
Tea is India's most popular drink -- the country consumes 8,37,000 tonnes of it every year. Credit: DH Photo
Eighty percent of tea drinkers in India consume it either with or before breakfast. Credit: Getty Images
One in seven respondents (15%) don’t know that Darjeeling is associated with tea. Credit: PTI Photo
Twenty-six percent of the respondents don’t know that Munnar is associated with tea. Credit: Getty Images
More than two-thirds of the respondents in India (69%) don’t know where coffee was planted in India the first time when it was first brought to India. Credit: DH Photo
The older generations more strongly believe that India is a tea-drinking nation as compared to the youngest generation - Gen Z (67% vs 49%). On the other hand, the latter is more likely than the rest to say that the beverage culture of India has shifted from tea to coffee. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Fourteen per cent of respondents don’t know that Ooty is also associated with tea. Credit: DH Photo
Less than a third of the respondents (32%), know that Mussoorie is not associated with tea. Credit: Pexels/Naveen Kumar
News in Pics, July 1: Best photos from around world
UPDATED : Jul 01 2022, 06:08 IST
Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during their men's singles tennis match on the fourth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on June 30, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shake hands with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo after press conference at the Kremlin in Moscow on June 30, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Anti-coup protesters chant slogans as they march during mass demonstrations against military rule in the centre of Sudan's capital Khartoum on June 30, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attend the Queen's Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on June 30, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesters demonstrate as they gather at a square during a rally to coincide with the inauguration of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Manila on June 30, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
