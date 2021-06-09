Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 10, 2021
UPDATED : Jun 09 2021, 23:27 IST
Today's Horoscope - June 10, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Be careful when using machinery or electrical equipment. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Don't reveal information that is personal or confidential. Be creative in your efforts. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations | Lucky Colour: Fuchsia | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Show your leadership and avoid overly aggressive behaviour. Career front seems settled. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Luck Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Keep your cool. Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities | Lucky Colour: Wine | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You confront an issue that is hidden, or forgotten, from the past. Emotions are heightened today. Money issues in the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A new business venture could happen today At home, a male relative is unduly aggressive. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises . Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day.. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | New projects, business ventures, new career, higher education are on the cards. The health of a loved one gets better. You may be released from a debt or given additional resources | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. Friends may fail to keep their word or disappoint you. Romance is emphasized as you get invitations | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Do not get upset about situations you cannot change. You must consider yourself for a change. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Here's a look at the top 10 educational institutions in India with their overall percentage ranked according to the QS World University Rankings 2022. The rankings are compiled using six simple metrics (Academic reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty/Student ratio citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and International student ratio) to evaluate the university performance.
Here's a look at the top 10 educational institutions in the world according to the QS World University Rankings 2022.
