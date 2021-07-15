Muslims in India gear up to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid. Goat breeders have set up markets at various places in expectation of good sales amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, business has been strongly hampered due to uncertainties around coronavirus and the fear of the third wave. Bakra Eid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. Here we take a look at the pictures of the vendors putting their best efforts around the festival just like every other year.