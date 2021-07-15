Today's Horoscope - July 16, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | You are charming and win friends over easily, but you need to sustain the friendship too. Travel plans likely. Today brings good news about a business interest | Lucky Colour: Fuscia | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. A day for the big cat to purr, not growl, as things goes smoothly. Investments in art and property can be profitable today | Lucky Colour: orange | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Phtoto
Virgo | Watch for empty promises that may give you false hope. Travel opportunities must be taken advantage of today. A day to be cautious about special plans or projects | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Confrontations, not always hostile occur. A time to negotiate contracts. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life | Lucky Colour: Topaz | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work Partnerships will prosper and bring luck. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Partnerships will prosper and bring luck. Your self-confidence is in top gear as romance blooms today. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs | Lucky Colour: Cerise | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Romantic encounters need caution. Children demand your time today. Your hard work will pay dividends now. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life | Lucky Colour: Sea-green | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. News or information you’ve been waiting for could come from a surprising direction | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | You may feel challenged at work, but socially this will be a day of popularity. A junket comes through. Leave major issues on the back burner, or better still, let someone else tackle them | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
