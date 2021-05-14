Today's Horoscope - May 15, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - May 15, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 8
Taurus | Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Avoid compromising situations at work. | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 5
Gemini | You are forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. Mercury pushes you to take chances that otherwise you may not take. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 3
Cancer | Curb a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Play it cool and watch the day unfold. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 2
Leo | It's time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 6
Virgo |You're feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.| Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 1
Libra | You must try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others.. Money flow good. A letter could bring misleading information. Travel plans to be avoided | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio | You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life .Mars heals a long broken friendship. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius | Saturn hands you the gift of clear vision and you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn |Home and family matters will come into focus –renovation, gardening, or simply doing up your home will interest you. Cash flow seems adequate, so if you want to go on a spending spree – why not? | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius | Social life active. Keep your mind on your work and stay away from situations that could ruin your reputation. A move or property investment will be well worth your while. | Lucky Colour: Claret red | Lucky Number: 5
Pisces | If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within. | Lucky Colour: Teal | Lucky Number: 8
