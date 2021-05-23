Today's Horoscope - May 23, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 23, 2021
Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. | Colour: Grey | Number: 5
conflict between your ambitions and emotional needs. Be positive, avoid confrontations and don’t lose your sensitive touch. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved with. | Colour: Wine | Number: 2
Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Problem or frustrations regarding information may arise. A boss or superior giving you misguiding information. | Colour: Magenta | Number: 3
Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on a emotional high and feel more vital. . A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. | Colour: Saffron | Number: 6
If you want to get away, today is favourable. Do not let the demands of others hold you back. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. | Colour: Gold | Number: 8
Change in business plans could affect you adversely. Your spouse or significant-other is moody, while a letter brings joy. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment.| Colour: Opal | Number: 4
Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try to keep your emotions under control today. A sensitive family member may require extra moments of your time. | Colour: Lilac | Number: 7
Your significant other is dreamy and accommodating. A partnership may be beneficial. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today. | Colour: Green | Number: 9
A time when you can demonstrate your integrity and consolidate a close relationship with patience and maturity. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity. | Colour: Burgundy | Number: 1
A friend may be too demanding. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Prepare for endings or separations with people from the past. | Colour: Blue | Number: 6
Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach. | Colour: Amber | Number: 8
An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow good. Don’t get carried away by addictive pleasures of life. | Colour: Mango | Number: 5
News in Pics, May 22: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : May 22 2021, 05:05 ISTCoronavirus | COVID-19 | India | United Kingdom | Leeds | Japan | Tokyo | Vesak Day | Rajiv Gandhi | Congress |
- 1 /8
People enjoy the Little Island public park in Manhattan in New York City. The Little Island public park on 13th Street in Hudson River Park opened for the first time to the public today. The features 350 different flowers, trees and shrubs.Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /8
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, inspects the Guard of Honour on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
Paris' Socialist deputy mayor to urban farming and candidate for the June 2021 regional elections in Ile-de-France Audrey Pulvar (C) and Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo (R) pass on electoral flyers in the Belleville district of Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Residents of a public housing estate queue up for their mandatory Covid-19 swab tests after some residents were tested positive for the virus. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /8
Paralympics swimmer Daniel Dias, who has 24 Paralympics medals, swims during a practice session as he prepares for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics games in Atibaia, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /8
Hernandez, 36, was Leeds' talisman as they won the Championship title, scoring what proved to be their promotion-clinching goal in a 1-0 win at former club Swansea. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Congress party workers at the tributary ceremony of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 30th death anniversary at the Memorial in Sriperumbudur. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
A vendor wearing a protective mask holds a cover to protect vesak lanterns he made at a roadside shop during heavy rains ahead of commemorating the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, amid concerns about the spread of Covid-19 in Colombo. Credit: Reuters Photo
