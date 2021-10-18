The Samyukt Kisan Morcha's six-hour 'Rail Roko' protest over the Lakhimpur violence affected over 150 locations in the Northern Railway zone and hindered the running of 60 trains, said its chief public relation officer (CPRO). In the North Western Railway (NWR) zone, rail traffic was affected in some sections in Rajasthan and Haryana with 18 trains cancelled, 10 partially cancelled and one diverted due to the protest. The trains that have been affected in the Northern Railway zone include the Chandigarh-Ferozepur Express. Its scheduled departure from Ludhiana was 7 am, but remained stranded there due to a blockade in the Ferozpur-Ludhiana section, the official said.