Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh turn white due to fresh snowfall; see pics
Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh witnessed fresh snowfall as the minimum temperatures dropped across the two states. The places were seen covered with a thick blanket of snow following fresh snowfall.
Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh witnessed fresh snowfall as the minimum temperatures dropped across the two states. Credit: PTI Photo
Heavy snowfall following the incessant rain also disrupted the traffic movement at certain places. Credit: PTI Photo
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand after heavy rain and snowfall. Credit: PTI Photo
IMD also predicted of “heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh.” Credit: Twitter/@shubhamtorres09
Train services hit amid 'Rail Roko' protest in North India
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha's six-hour 'Rail Roko' protest over the Lakhimpur violence affected over 150 locations in the Northern Railway zone and hindered the running of 60 trains, said its chief public relation officer (CPRO). In the North Western Railway (NWR) zone, rail traffic was affected in some sections in Rajasthan and Haryana with 18 trains cancelled, 10 partially cancelled and one diverted due to the protest. The trains that have been affected in the Northern Railway zone include the Chandigarh-Ferozepur Express. Its scheduled departure from Ludhiana was 7 am, but remained stranded there due to a blockade in the Ferozpur-Ludhiana section, the official said.
Train services hit amid 'Rail Roko' protest in North India
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha's six-hour 'rail roko' protest over the Lakhimpur violence affected 150 locations in the Northern Railway zone and hindered the running of 60 trains, said its chief public relation officer (CPRO). Credit: AFP Photo
In the North Western Railway (NWR) zone, rail traffic was affected in some sections in Rajasthan and Haryana with 18 trains cancelled, 10 partially cancelled and one diverted due to the protest. Credit: AFP Photo
The trains that have been affected in the Northern Railway zone include the Chandigarh-Ferozepur Express. Its scheduled departure from Ludhiana was 7 am, but remained stranded there due to a blockade in the Ferozpur-Ludhiana section. Credit: AFP Photo
The New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express was halted near Shambu station as protesters blocked railway tracks near Sahnewal and Rajpura. Credit: PTI Photo
In Rajasthan, farmers held a protest on the tracks in Hanumangarh district and at the entrance of Jaipur Junction station and raised slogans against the central and the Uttar Pradesh governments. Credit: PTI Photo
An NWR spokesperson said rail traffic on Bhiwani-Rewari, Sirsa-Rewari, Loharu-Hisar, Suratgarh-Bathinda, Sirsa-Bathinda, Hanumangarh-Bathinda, Rohtak-Bhiwani, Rewari-Sadulpur, Hisar-Bathinda, Hanumangarh-Sadulpur and Sri Ganganagar-Rewari sections was affected. Credit: AFP Photo
Eighteen trains, including the Firozpur-Hanumangarh Special train, Ludhiana-Hisar Special train, Bathinda-Sriganganagar Special train, Bathinda-Lalgarh Special train, Phulera-Rewari Special train, Rewari-Jodhpur Special train, Ratangarh-Churu special train and Churu-Bikaner special train, were cancelled due to this protest. Credit: AFP Photo
Also, 10 trains have been partially cancelled due to the stir. Credit: PTI Photo
Police personnel stand guard at a railway bridge to prevent farmers from blocking the tracks as part of their 'Rail Roko' protest, in Varanasi. Credit: PTI Photo
All train traffic were stopped from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday during the 'Rail Roko' protest over the demand of the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Credit: PTI Photo
ISKCON members stage a protest against the attack on devotees in Bangladesh
Members of ISKCON across the nation staged a protest against the alleged attack on its temple in Bangladesh, reportedly leaving one person dead and many injured. Several temples and Durga puja pandals have come under attack in Bangladesh over the past few days, triggering clashes and tension in the neighbouring country. At least four people are said to have died in the violence. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, earlier this week, said action will be taken against those trying to "disturb communal harmony".
ISKCON members stage a protest against the attack on devotees in Bangladesh Credit: AFP Photo
Members of ISKCON across the nation staged a protest against the alleged attack on its temple in Bangladesh, reportedly leaving one person dead and many injured. Credit: PTI Photo
The protesters took out a candlelight march, sang kirtans to the accompaniment of 'khol kartal' and chanted ‘Hare Krishna’ at both the places. Credit: AFP Photo
In Kolkata, they demonstrated outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here for around two hours as the police barricaded its entrance. Credit: PTI Photo
Many of the protesters held posters in hand that sought protection for Hindus in Bangladesh. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators hold placards during a silent protest outside the ISKCON temple in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators hold placards during a silent protest outside the ISKCON temple in Siliguri. Credit: AFP Photo
BJP Yuva Morcha supporters also joined the protest and staged a protest in front of Vivekananda House in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Members of Hindu Jagran Manch carried out a candle light rally in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Demonstrators hold placards during a silent protest outside the ISKCON temple in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Russian film crew returns to Earth after filming first movie in Space
A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers has landed after a 3 1/2-hour trip from the International Space Station. The 12-day journey, backed by Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, was the latest act in a race among spacefaring countries to generate public excitement about human spaceflight and demonstrate that destinations like the space station aren’t exclusive to government astronauts. The filming began as the movie crew arrived in space.
Russian film crew returns to Earth after filming first movie in Space; See Pics
A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers has landed after a 3 1/2-hour trip from the International Space Station. Credit: Russian Space Agency Roscosmos/Reuters Photo
Peresild, Shipenko and Oleg Novitsky, a Russian astronaut who’s been on the station since April and played the role of the film’s ailing cosmonaut, bid farewell to the station’s crew of seven. The crew’s trip home took about three hours before landing at 10:35 a.m. local time in the desert steppe of Kazakhstan’s Karaganda Region. Credit: Russian Space Agency Roscosmos/Reuters Photo
The 12-day journey, backed by Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, was the latest act in a race among spacefaring countries to generate public excitement about human spaceflight and demonstrate that destinations like the space station aren’t exclusive to government astronauts. Credit: Russian Space Agency Roscosmos/Reuters Photo
The Russian crew returned after spending 12 days aboard the International Space Station shooting scenes for the first feature-length drama made with scenes shot in space. Credit: Russian Space Agency Roscosmos/AFP Photo
Shipenko filmed scenes using hand-held cameras inside the capsule of another Soyuz module as it approached the space station. When it docked, Pyotr Dubrov, one of the space station’s Russian astronauts, was waiting behind a large digital cinema camera as the crew emerged from their capsule and floated into the station for the first time. Credit: Russian Space Agency Roscosmos/AFP Photo
Russian actress Yulia Peresild rests after the landing of the Soyuz MS-18 space capsule in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Credit: Russian Space Agency Roscosmos/Reuters Photo
Russian film director Klim Shipenko is seen resting in a chair after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-18 space capsule in Kazakhstan. Credit: Russian Space Agency Roscosmos/AFP Photo
Actress Yulia Peresild signs the Soyuz MS-18 capsule after landing in Kazakhstan. Credit: Russian Space Agency Roscosmos/Reuters Photo
Actress Yulia Peresild is assisted by ground personnel shortly after landing in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Credit: Russian Space Agency Roscosmos/Reuters Photo
The Russian space agency said that the crew felt well ahead of their exit from the Soyuz and would undergo a 10-day rehabilitation to help recover from the effects of living in the microgravity environment of low-earth orbit. Credit: Russian Space Agency Roscosmos/AFP Photo
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, is helped to disembark after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-18 space capsule in Kazakhstan. Credit: Russian Space Agency Roscosmos/AFP Photo
News in Pics, October 18: Best photos from around the world
China's Luo Rui competes in the balance beam event at the women’s team qualification during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Kitakyushu City Gymnasium in Kitakyushu. Credit: AFP Photo
Drug users consuming drugs under a bridge where hundreds of addicted people gather in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
Workers prepare to load coal onto a truck at the Jharia coalfield in Dhanbad in Jharkhand. Credit: AFP Photo
Massive traffic jam on the illuminated road in Mysuru. Credit: PTI Photo
People visit a market place with floral decoration in Lahore. Credit: AFP Photo
People gather at the newly opened East Coast Park Precinct in Hong Kong. Credit: AFP Photo