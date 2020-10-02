World leaders who have tested positive for Covid-19
- 1 /5
World leaders who have tested positive for Covid-19
- 2 /5
US President Donald Trump along with the First Lady, Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 on October 2, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for Covid-19 on July 7, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
Prince Charles, next in line to the British throne, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 25, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
IPL 2020: Best moments from Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians humbled Kings XI Punjab in a comprehensive 48-run win on Thursday. Here are the best moments of the match:
- 1 /12
IPL 2020: Best moments from Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians
- 2 /12
Kings XI Punjab players celebrates the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kings XI Punjab and the Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 1st October 2020. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
- 3 /12
Sheldon Cottrell of Kings XI Punjab celebrates the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2020 match. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
- 4 /12
Sheldon Cottrell of Kings XI Punjab bowls to the Mumbai Indians. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
- 5 /12
Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians plays a shot against Kings XI Punjab. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
- 6 /12
Kings X1 Punjab players celebrates the wicket of Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
- 7 /12
Krunal Pandya of Mumbai Indians dives to save a four by Kings XI Punjab. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
- 8 /12
Krunal Pandya of Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Karun Nair of Kings XI Punjab. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
- 9 /12
Nicholas Pooran of Kings XI Punjab plays a shot against Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2020 match. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
- 10 /12
Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians takes a catch of Glenn Maxwell of Kings XI Punjab. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
- 11 /12
James Neesham of Kings XI Punjab plays a shot. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
- 12 /12
Mumbai Indians and Kings X1 Punjab players shake hands after the IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
In pics: Various types of devices to fight coronavirus
As coronavirus cases continue to soar, a lot of innovative advancement has been made across the globe. Let us take a look at some of the most innovative devices that have proven to be a ray of hope amid these times of crisis.
- 1 /9
In isolating times, robo-pets provide comfort. Equipped with cameras, artificial intelligence and internet capability, these pets remotely check up on family members, children or even pets. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /9
Shycocan, a medical device made in India has shown 99.9% effective results in preventing transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 in public areas. Credit: DH File Photo
- 3 /9
This device can detect a Covid-19 patient. Those with a higher temperature are tracked, and the alarm starts buzzing when they get within a range of six feet. Credit: DH File Photo
- 4 /9
Mohammed Sehil came up with a device to prevent social expansion of Covid-19. The new device — inVIA has a sanitizer facility and is also able to detect warmer temperatures, as well as communicate all Covid-related messages via mobile and enable transparency in complying with government protocols. Credit: DH File Photo
- 5 /9
A railway engineer developed a device to remind people to maintain at least a three metre distance from each other. The device can fit into a pocket or a small purse, can be attached with ID cards and can also be used along with a wristwatch. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /9
Linc's Pentonic Covid-19 Killer is a pocket-sized, retractable sterilizing marker that claims to keep everyone safe in cases of unavoidable physical contact. Credit: lincpen.com
- 7 /9
In addition to innovative masks the PuriCare Wearable features two fans and high-efficiency particle air filters that clean air coming in and exhaled breath going out. Credit: Twitter Photo (@Gignux)
- 8 /9
Dispensers of hand sanitizing gel. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /9
Pune-based Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) developed a microwave steriliser ‘Atulya’ that can disintegrate the novel coronavirus. (Image used for representation) Credit: iStock Photo
In Pics | Outrage across nation over Hathras rape case
Protests broke out across the country demanding justice for a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died a fortnight after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras. Protesters also raised slogans against Police and local administration. Rape victim succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment in Delhi on September 29. Congress, Left and Bhim Army activists staged protests near the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan and India Gate in the national capital on Wednesday. Here's a look at protests across the country:
- 1 /13
In Pics | Outrage across nation over Hathras rape case
- 2 /13
Rahul Gandhi slumps after police personnel allegedly manhandled him while he was on his way to Hathras along with party workers to meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was murdered and gang-raped two weeks ago after his vehicle was stopped by the authorities, at Yamuna Expressway in Noida, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /13
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra walking to Hathras, 100 km away, after being stopped at the Greater Noida-Agra Expressway. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /13
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his way to Hathras along with party workers to meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was murdered and gang-raped two weeks ago after his vehicle was stopped by the authorities, at Yamuna Expressway in Noida, Thursday. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /13
Members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) stage a protest in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /13
Members of AIAWU and AIKS burn a poster during a protest against the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hyderabad, on Oct. 1, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /13
Samajwadi party workers during a protest at Bulgadi village in Hathras district. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /13
Members of the Valmiki community stage a protest in Moradabad on Thursday. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /13
Congress supporters hold a dharna at DND toll, where security has been enhanced to check the movement of people, in New Delhi, Thursday. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /13
All India Students Federation (AISF) activists hold placards and light candles demanding justice for the Hathras gang-rape victim, in Mumbai, Wednesday. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /13
Police personnel lathi-charge on Congress workers protesting over the death of Hathras gang-rape victim, in Noida, Wednesday. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /13
Members of All India Students Association (AISA) and Bhim Army detained by police during a protest against the death of a Dalit woman who was gang-raped in Hathras (UP), in New Delhi, Wednesday. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /13
Police personnel lathi-charge on Samajwadi Party workers protesting over the death of Hathras gang-rape victim, in Lucknow, Wednesday. Credit: PTI Photo
IPL 2020: Best moments from Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders beat the Rajasthan Royals in a comprehensive 37-run win; here are the best moments from match 12
- 1 /10
IPL 2020: Best moments from Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
- 2 /10
Shubman Gill of KKR during the match against RR at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
- 3 /10
Ankit Singh Rajpoot of the Rajasthan Royals appeals for the wicket of Sunil Narine. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
- 4 /10
RR's Jaydev Unadkat celebrates the wicket of KKR's Sunil Narine. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
- 5 /10
RR's Riyan Parag takes a catch to dismiss KKR's Nitish Rana. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
- 6 /10
RR's Jofra Archer bowls to the KKR batsmen. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
- 7 /10
RR's Rahul Tewatia celebrates the wicket of KKR's Nitish Rana. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
- 8 /10
KKR's Pat Cummins appeals for the wicket of Steve Smith, captain of RR. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
- 9 /10
Varun Chakravarthy attempts to run out RR's Tom Curran. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI
- 10 /10
Players from the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders congratulate each other after the match. Credit: iplt20.com, BCCI