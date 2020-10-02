Protests broke out across the country demanding justice for a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died a fortnight after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras. Protesters also raised slogans against Police and local administration. Rape victim succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment in Delhi on September 29. Congress, Left and Bhim Army activists staged protests near the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan and India Gate in the national capital on Wednesday. Here's a look at protests across the country: