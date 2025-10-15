<p>The trailer of <em>De De Pyaar De 2</em> was dropped yesterday in a glittery event at the national capital. And the trailer gave a glimpse of what this rom-com has to offer, as it was filled with lots of drama and a great chunk of comedy.</p><p>One of the most exciting scenes from the trailer shows Meezaan Jafri recreating Ajay Devgn’s legendary split from <em>Phool Aur Kaante</em>. As Meezaan amps up the sequel, he opens up and discusses his connection with Ajay Devgn and the process of recreating that iconic stunt from the original film.</p><p>Talking about his equation with the movie's cast, Meezaan said, "I am just grateful that I was given the opportunity. Ajay sir is one of the most lovely people I have ever worked with. I was the youngest on set, and they all came to my support. Even when I was doing the split on that car, Ajay Sir came and helped me with my harness."</p>.Salman Khan’s swag steals spotlight at star-studded Vikram Phadnis' fashion gala.<p>Talking about recreating the actor’s iconic pose from <em>Phool Aur Kaante</em>, Meezaan added, "To be honest, I was very nervous. It’s an iconic pose that belongs to Sir. I was just grateful that they allowed me to do something like that in the film. At the end of the day, the credit goes to the makers for writing such a scene and letting me do it. I tried to do it as much as I could. Sir (Ajay Devgn) actually helped me a lot in the scene. I hope people like it. It is actually an impactful entry scene.”</p>.<p>In <em>De De Pyaar De 2, </em>Meezaan will be seen in an intriguing character. The movie is jointly produced by banners – T-Series (Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar) and Luv Films (Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg). Directed by Anshul Sharma, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Rakulpreet Singh, R Madhavan, Javed Jaffery, Gautami Kapoor and Meezaan Jafri in key roles. <em>De De Pyaar De 2</em> is all set to release in theaters on 14th November.</p>