Benefits of collaborative learning

Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.
- Henry Ford
In the dynamic landscape of the 21st century, collaboration has emerged as a pivotal skill, intertwining with independence to lead a purposeful life in our interconnected world. To instill this vital skill, cultivating collaborative learning from the early stages of education through higher levels is important to ensure that students grasp its value and integrate it into their lives.
Collaborative learning, a transformative concept that reshaped the educational landscape in the 1970s, challenged traditional notions of teaching and learning. Shifting away from the teacher-centric approach, it empowered students as co-creators of knowledge, promoting autonomy and freedom. Rooted in constructivist theories by Piaget and Vygotsky and influenced by critical pedagogy promoted by Paulo Freire, collaborative learning became an experiential environment where interaction, discussion, interpretation, and conflict resolution played vital roles.
The relevance
Collaborative learning is an educational approach where groups of learners actively engage in team-based tasks toward a common goal. Central to this model is its student-centric nature, where learners construct knowledge through active participation, creating an immersive and experiential learning environment.
In today’s fiercely competitive environment that often prioritises individualism, collaborative learning introduces the crucial value of group work, celebrating collective success, and embracing shared responsibility for failures. This approach encourages learners to feel accountable not only for their learning but also for the learning of their peers.
Collaborative learning promotes shared authority and responsibility by cultivating an environment where abilities and contributions are respected without prejudice. The consensus achieved through collective problem-solving is holistic.
Benefits galore
The benefits of collaborative learning are multifaceted. Creating a supportive and caring atmosphere enhances social competence, self-esteem, and psychological well-being. Exposure to diverse viewpoints within a group cultivates a broad perspective, fostering acceptance of ideas without prejudice.
Learners are encouraged to think critically and express their views independently, reducing anxiety through the support system provided by the team. Positive relationships are built, and dialogue resolves differences, increasing productivity.
The importance of collaboration transcends contexts and is indispensable in various settings, from companies to educational institutions. Starting this culture of collaboration in schools ensures its strong integration into learners’ values, benefiting their personal and professional growth as they progress through higher levels.
Effective implementation
For educators who embrace an experimental approach and champion the concept of learners as co-creators, the collaborative learning model proves to be a boon. However, realising its maximum potential requires careful attention to the following considerations.
Ground rules: To ensure effectiveness, teachers must adopt the role of facilitators and establish essential ground rules. Students should be instructed on fundamental team dynamics, emphasising the value of active listening. In this context, when one participant shares ideas, others must listen attentively without interruption.
Form teams: Forming teams is a crucial aspect of this model. Teachers must judiciously assemble teams, considering individual students’ diverse abilities and strengths. The diversity of team members is as pivotal as the team’s size, which ideally should not exceed five individuals.
Specific roles: In cases where larger groups are unavoidable, the teacher may initially assign specific roles, gradually transferring autonomy to the students as they become adept at collaborative learning. This transition to independence is vital for empowering students.
Trust and communication: Creating a conducive environment marked by trust and open communication is another critical responsibility of the teacher. Discussions should be infused with interest by incorporating examples, case studies, or relevant and contemporary situations, ensuring maximal engagement and outcomes.
Monitoring: The teacher should actively monitor discussions to prevent the emergence of detrimental group dynamics, such as ‘groupthink.’ This phenomenon, where teams consistently favour more assertive members, undermines the fundamental purpose of collaborative learning. Therefore, a vigilant approach is essential to uphold the integrity and effectiveness of the collaborative learning experience.
In essence, collaborative learning becomes the cornerstone for shaping future leaders who understand the power of working together for collective success. Educators must realise its enormous potential and come forward to practise it in their classrooms. Students must be allowed to reap its benefits right from their early school education.
(The author is the professor and dean at CHRIST University, Bengaluru)