Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Book reading: Are we losing this essential skill?

In an era of 15-second videos and AI summaries of text, the ability to sit with a single text for an hour is becoming extinct. When we read online, our brains are in “hunting” mode—looking for keywords and links.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 22:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 22:29 IST
book

Follow us on :

Follow Us