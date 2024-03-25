Eduverse, Karnataka’s premier education expo, in Bengaluru on April 6 and 7

The 14th edition of Eduverse, Karnataka's premier education expo, will take place in Bengaluru on April 6 and 7, and in Hubballi on April 13 and 14.
Eduverse 2024 aims to be a one-stop destination for students seeking their dream career path.
Besides featuring stalls of over 50 educational institutions and colleges, the expo will help address students' queries through seminars, counselling sessions from industry experts, and one-on-one interactions with colleges.
Students and parents will get first-hand information about courses, fees, placement opportunities and facilities offered by colleges. There will be special seminars on CET and COMED-K exams.
There will also be mock CET and NEET tests to help students overcome exam-related stress and boost their confidence while attempting the actual exam.
Students can register and block their seats for the mock test by scanning the code or visiting www.deccanherald.com/eduverse. Mock test toppers stand a chance to win prizes worth Rs 1 lakh.
April 6 & 7: Palace Grounds, Gate No 2/3, Tripuravasini, Bengaluru
(Published 24 March 2024, 21:17 IST)