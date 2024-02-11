Higher rungs of learning ladder out of reach

Education policy expert and researcher Rishikesh B S traces this striking variance to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, which covers children who are aged between six and 14 years. “The high enrolment rate among the 14-year-olds shows that the RTE Act has had a tremendous impact. This is the power of law and this is why it needs to be extended to the 14-to-18 years age group. The high dropout rate among older students reflects multiple systemic flaws. There is poor implementation because there is no law. For households struggling for their two daily meals, sending the child to work makes economic sense. The children themselves are averse to the idea of continuing because of the poor standards of elementary schooling they have had,” he says. Rishikesh leads the Hub for Education, Law and Policy at Azim Premji University.