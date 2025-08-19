<p>New Delhi: Operation Sindoor was not just a military operation but a promise to protect peace and honour to the lives lost, a module by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for classes 3 to 12 says. </p><p>The NCERT has introduced two <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/operation-sindoor-lessons-after-the-strike-before-the-reckoning-3549701">special modules on the Operation Sindoor</a> for classes 3 to 12; these modules are supplementary material over and above the curriculum. The module for classes 3 to 8 is titled ‘Operation Sindoor-A Saga of Valour’, and the one for classes 9 to 12 is titled ‘Operation Sindoor-A Mission of Honour and Bravery’. </p><p>The module also teaches that while Pakistan has denied any involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack, the attack was carried out on “direct orders” by “Pakistan’s military and political leadership”.</p>.Op Sindoor historic example in fight against terror: President Droupadi Murmu.<p>“India launched missiles and air strikes, targeting nine terrorist sites situated in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7, 2025. Out of nine targets which were finally chosen and approved, seven of these terror camps were destroyed by the Indian Army, while the Indian Air Force destroyed terrorist targets in Muridke and Bahawalpur, which are the nerve centres of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed,” one of the modules said.</p><p>“Every target was double-checked. Only terrorist bases were attacked. This operation showed that India would not let terror masterminds escape punishment,” it adds.</p>