Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

NCERT introduces special modules on Operation Sindoor for classes 3 to 12

The module for classes 3 to 8 is titled 'Operation Sindoor-A Saga of Valour’, and the one for classes 9 to 12 is titled ‘Operation Sindoor-A Mission of Honour and Bravery’.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 16:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 16:39 IST
India NewsEducationNCERTOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us