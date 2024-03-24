Over 8.69L students to appear for SSLC exam 1 starting tomorrow

Bengaluru: As many as 8,69,968 students, including 4,28,058 girls, have registered to write the SSLC exams (exam 1) starting on Monday.
Examinations will be held at 2,750 centres across the state.
In a measure to prevent malpractices during the exams, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has decided to put all examination centres under CCTV surveillance and monitor them live at centralised monitoring centres in every district.
The Board has also banned the students and the staff on exam duty from taking mobile phones inside the exam centres.
Interestingly, this time students will be made to sit facing the wall to avoid any disruptions.
(Published 23 March 2024, 21:02 IST)