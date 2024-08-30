Private schools in Karnataka demand NTSE fee refund for students

The unaided private schools in the state have demanded the state government to refund the fee collected from students for the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) in 2021-22 academic year, which was cancelled later.
According to the private school managements, a total of Rs 2.66 crore was collected as fee from the students for the NTSE in 2021-22. The NTSE was deferred due to a spike in Covid cases and eventually cancelled. Three years on, students are yet to receive fee refund.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) conducts the NTSE every year across the country.
"We have written to the commissioner of the department seeking fee refund," said a private school management representative. The school managements have urged the department to at least reveal whether the amount collected has been utilised for any other purpose.
Published 30 August 2024, 00:09 IST