Revamping education and skill development

Since the liberalisation in 1991, numerous policy initiatives have led to the establishment of many institutions in both engineering and medical education. As a result, we now have a surplus of engineers and doctors. However, the current education system does not offer impressive employment opportunities for the youth. A closer look reveals that there is a greater demand for skilled workers rather than managers, and for field jobs over cosy white-collar positions.
While the IT sector has generated a considerable number of jobs, it has started to decline recently, with reports of job cuts, particularly at the middle and senior levels. Companies previously offered very high pay packets, which enabled rapid economic growth, only to be slowed by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. There is now a greater demand for roles like fitters and turners in the engineering sector, textile workers, artisans in the leather and metal industries, and a skilled workforce across various industrial sectors.
Similarly, in the health sector, there is a significant demand for quality nurses and nursing attendants to handle medical emergencies. Risk assessment and risk management are other areas where substantial employment growth is expected.
In recent times, many seats in engineering colleges remain unfilled due to decreased demand in certain sectors, with the only notable exception being computer science. The rise of technologies like artificial intelligence and drone technology offers promising employment opportunities. Additionally, sectors focusing on energy, environment, and sustainability are expected to provide good job prospects.
The government's initiatives in skill development and skill upgradation are steps in the right direction. The New Education Policy (NEP) is a notable initiative in this context. A society with skilled manpower is an asset for any country. Often, we see urban workers gathering in search of daily work such as masons, painters, and unskilled labourers, striving to meet their daily earnings for survival. While the government is trying to organise this workforce, much remains to be done to raise awareness about these initiatives among the masses.
Time to re-evaluate policies
As India enters its 'Amrit Kaal', it is time to re-evaluate the policies enacted over the past seven decades, assess their effectiveness, and implement new policies that can drive faster growth, aiming for a $5 trillion economy and achieving 'Developed Nation' status before the centenary year of India's independence.
One of the primary responsibilities of any government is to ensure that citizens are productively engaged and earn well to improve their quality of life. The immediate concern should be providing employment opportunities that allow the youth to choose jobs they are passionate about, enabling them to give their best, take risks, and innovate. This will help fully harness the potential of the youth.
A pressing question is why there are many colleges and higher educational institutions but fewer vocational training institutions. In the 1980s, diploma courses in civil, mechanical, electrical, and electronics engineering, as well as applied sciences, were popular. However, parents now encourage their children to pursue engineering and medical courses, often enrolling them in coaching classes early on, which stifles their imagination.
The establishment of ATAL Tinkering Labs (ATLs) in around 10,000 schools across the country by NITI Aayog is a significant initiative aimed at fostering innovation and risk-taking among children, focusing on future technology. However, there is less emphasis on traditional skill areas. The government could implement a similar scheme in educational institutions to create skill labs offering vocational training, either full-time or part-time. This would allow children to pursue their interests and gain the necessary skills to take up professions of their choice.
We also need more primary and secondary school teachers. A survey could be conducted by the central and state governments to identify current and future skill demands in urban and rural clusters, leading to necessary policy adjustments. Encouraging both public and private sectors to use their CSR funding to build the necessary ecosystem will ensure a skilled workforce, enabling India to produce and compete globally, potentially replacing China in many markets. This would ensure no citizen goes hungry and reduce the government's burden on subsidies and anti-poverty schemes.
Quality education at the secondary and higher levels should be made more affordable, preventing the youth from seeking education abroad. The newly formed Capacity Building Commission should undertake capacity-building exercises to upskill the youth while focusing on enhancing the skill sets of government servants. Necessary amendments in government conduct rules should be made to encourage out-of-the-box thinking and best practices, enabling government employees to contribute happily to the country's growth.
Allowing departmental officers to undertake consultancy projects could generate revenue and reduce government liabilities, decreasing the need for taxes and external borrowings. This will help achieve the goal of a self-reliant 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in the near future.
(Ganapathy Nagarajan is former under secretary, NITI Aayog and Badri Narayanan Gopalakrishnan is a fellow, NITI Aayog. Opinions are personal)