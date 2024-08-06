Revamping education and skill development

The government's initiatives in skill development and skill upgradation are steps in the right direction. The New Education Policy (NEP) is a notable initiative in this context. A society with skilled manpower is an asset for any country. Often, we see urban workers gathering in search of daily work such as masons, painters, and unskilled labourers, striving to meet their daily earnings for survival. While the government is trying to organise this workforce, much remains to be done to raise awareness about these initiatives among the masses.