Select the school board well in advance

Parents have always had the dilemma of exploring and identifying the best school for their child, with infrastructure, quality of teachers, proximity, affordability etc, being significant factors. These days, yet another factor has come into the picture—the board of study.
Today, in cities, there are many syllabi to choose from: state syllabus, CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE or IB. For children with special needs, sports enthusiasts or those who have specific talents, the NIOS Board is a boon. The question is, which is the best option?
There is nothing to prove that any one of the above is superior to the others. Each board has unique offerings, and the choice must be made based on the student’s abilities, inclination, method of study, and long-term career goals.
SSLC is the most widespread and perhaps the oldest. It is run by the education department of the state government and caters to the languages, culture, opportunities and development within the state. Most SSLC schools are affordable, and admission is easy. For students who are not highly academically oriented and who want to carve their future within the state, and for those satisfied with state-level entrance exams such as K-CET etc., this is the best option.
CBSE, formulated by the Indian government with a nationwide network of schools. Those who are likely to relocate anywhere in India in future, or those who aspire to compete in all-India level entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CLAT etc. may find that this syllabus is the best. As per NEP, CBSE offers skill-based subjects from grade six now.
Run by a private board, ICSE is the successor to the old Senior Cambridge exam, which stopped in the sixties. The syllabus offers greater flexibility, creativity, and opportunity to think beyond the box. It follows a more globalised syllabus focused on English Language, Literature and critical thinking. It has a slightly higher difficulty level. Hence, students who are self-starters and are willing to take up more significant challenges find it absorbing. It also offers a wide choice of subjects, starting from Class 9, so students who do not wish to study maths or science can take up other alternatives.
IB was developed in Switzerland by the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO) to create a curriculum that would provide students with a well-rounded, globally-focused education. It has a more rigid framework and emphasises applied and practical learning. Generally, the fees are higher than in schools of other boards.
IGCSE, established by the University of Cambridge International examinations, emphasises student-centric education. Post-IGCSE, students can opt for A/AS levels or IBDP for their +2. Cambridge offers 70 subjects from grade 9, and children can opt for skill-based subjects and benefit from this if they aspire to go abroad.
NIOS, National Institute of Open Schooling, is a unique Board that allows vast choices of academic and vocational subjects, no compulsion of languages, and exams on demand with no minimum qualification. Students can join any of the schools offering this curriculum or study on their own and appear for exams. Failed subjects are not mentioned.
Parents feel that it is not possible to determine the characteristics and learning styles of a child at the primary level, which is true. However, close observation can reveal some indicators of the child's study style and academic commitment. Based on that, a tentative choice can be made.
Parents need to form a realistic idea of what type of higher studies a child is likely to take up. For example, a student who is struggling to keep up with academics may not be in a position to compete at all-India level exams like JEE. Though it is possible to change schools or the Board, it is better to decide it in lower classes so that the child is comfortable with that particular methodology and curriculum.