Select the school board well in advance

Run by a private board, ICSE is the successor to the old Senior Cambridge exam, which stopped in the sixties. The syllabus offers greater flexibility, creativity, and opportunity to think beyond the box. It follows a more globalised syllabus focused on English Language, Literature and critical thinking. It has a slightly higher difficulty level. Hence, students who are self-starters and are willing to take up more significant challenges find it absorbing. It also offers a wide choice of subjects, starting from Class 9, so students who do not wish to study maths or science can take up other alternatives.