7 reasons why AAP won the Delhi Election 2020

The Delhi Election 2020 has concluded with a whopping victory for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ended up at a distant second while Congress drew a blank in the national capital. As the long-drawn battle came to an end, let us look at seven reasons why AAP won the election.
1. AAP and BJP's stance on CAA, NRC
One look at AAP's and BJP's approachtowards the whole CAA and NRC fiasco, and it can be noticed that the parties took a completely polar opposite stance. Whenever the CAA and NRC question arose, AAP remained mum and took a moderate stance whenever they put out an opinion on those issues.
BJP, on the other hand, attacked the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests with fervent pitch. Their leaderswere vocal while arguing for the controversial topics, and aggressive while criticisingthe critics. The difference in approach might have impacted the voters in deciding which EVM button to push.
2. AAP's focus on their own report card
Aam Aadmi Party chose the route of focusing on their own 'report card', i.e, the work done by them in the last five years. Arvind Kejriwal never shied away from showcasing the works done by his party, and he even said, "Vote for us if you believe we have worked".
3. The 'development' campaign of AAP
In their campaign for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, AAP stressed on the 'development' done by them in the last five years. The AAP leadershighlighted the work done for the government schools, the healthcare sector by opening 'Mohalla clinics', which might have struck a chord with the voters.
4. AAP had a CM face, BJP did not
Like the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP decided to fight the Delhielection without a Chief Ministerial face. AAP on the other hand, had already the popular image of Arvind Kejriwal as the one to become the Chief Minister again. It may have given the voters a sense of trust who had a face they could rely on.
5. The difference in the style of campaigns
AAP, in their election campaign, decided to focus more on the work done by them and resisted any temptation of indulging in mud-slinging activities. They attacked the Opposition leaders but were careful in their choice of words. BJP, on the other hand, banked on the tried and tested nationalistic approach, mentioning the Ayodhya verdict andthe abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
6. The delivery of freebies
AAP has been criticised time and again by the Opposition parties for giving freebies to the Delhiites. From offering subsidies on electricity to giving free bus and metro rides to women, AAP has taken some steps which mighthave madethe Delhi voters happy. Thata higher number of women voters turned out to vote for the Chief Minister of the state. and the gap between male and female voters also narrowed to a record minimum of 0.07 per cent shows that probably Kejriwal's 'freebies' for the women of Delhi mighthave served the intended purpose.
7. The absence and presence of a motor-mouth
Sense and sensibility probably played a key role in the Delhi election. AAP leaders were careful in choosing their words, giving equal weightage to every statement they were putting out. Meanwhile, BJP had ample leaders whojeopardised the image of the saffronparty by sheer lack of meanings in their speeches. From Anurag Thakur's " Gaddaron ko goli maro' to Pravesh Verma's 'precaution' that people from Shaheen Bagh can enter the homes of Delhiites and rape their daughter and sister and Kapil Mishra's "Mini Pakistans have been created in Delhi"(in reference to anti-CAA protests), BJP leaders left no stone unturned to deliver inflammatory, controversial speeches. There is a chance that the motor-mouths might have out a brake on BJP's election motor.