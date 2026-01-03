<p>Mangaluru: Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader said that elected representatives, including MLAs, should conduct themselves responsibly in public.</p><p>Responding to a query on the Ballari incident, the Speaker said, “What happened in Ballari was not correct. Clashes carried out in a cinematic style and hate politics should not happen in society. Because of such behaviour, all politicians are viewed in a poor light. Inside and outside the Assembly, MLAs should speak in a dignified manner rather than engage in issuing threats against each other. What message are they giving to society?” He added that he would speak to those involved, referring to Ballari Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and BJP MLA G Janardhan Reddy.</p><p>Responding to a query on the demolition at Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru, Khader said that the State government would look into the matter and that, as Speaker, he could not comment further.</p>.Karnataka Congress panel meeting on student polls on January 13.<p>When asked about cockfighting incidents triggering law and order concerns in the district, the Speaker said, “The organisers claim that no betting was involved, stating it was part of a ritual and tradition, while the police maintain that betting and gambling were involved in cockfighting. We will discuss the issue with the Law Minister and concerned officials. There is a need for suitable rules or legislation by the government.”</p><p>On the BJP opposing the Hate Speech Bill passed in the Legislative Assembly and Council, Khader said, “The Bill aims to curb and prevent the dissemination, publication, or promotion of hate speech and related crimes that cause disharmony and hatred in society. It is not targeted at anyone. We all want peace and harmony for the country to become strong. If there are any loopholes in the Bill, they can submit them in writing.”</p><p>Responding to a query on the alleged power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Khader said he was not aware of any such development. “After becoming Speaker, all political channels are closed for me,” he added. </p>