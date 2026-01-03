Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Elected representatives must conduct themselves responsibly in public: Speaker U T Khader

Responding to a query on the demolition at Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru, Khader said that the State government would look into the matter and that, as Speaker, he could not comment further.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 08:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 08:56 IST
Karnataka NewsUT Khaderlegislative assembly

Follow us on :

Follow Us