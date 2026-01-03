<p>Islamabad: Pakistan Air Force has successfully conducted a flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor Weapon System, capable of hitting targets at 600 kilometres, it was announced on Saturday.</p><p>This launch marks another significant milestone in the advancement of national aerospace and defence capabilities, the army said in a statement issued in Rawalpindi.</p><p>“Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile is capable of engaging enemy land and sea targets with high precision at a range of 600 kilometers, carrying a conventional warhead,” it added.</p><p>Equipped with a state-of-the-art navigation and guidance system, Taimoor is designed to fly at very low altitudes, enabling it to effectively evade hostile air and missile defence systems.</p><p>Its precision-strike capability significantly enhances the conventional deterrence and operational flexibility of Pakistan Air Force, further strengthening the country’s overall defence posture.</p>.Flashover likely caused Switzerland bar fire that killed 40.<p>“The successful flight test underscores the technical maturity, innovation and self-reliance achieved by Pakistan’s defence industry,” the army said.</p><p>It said that the launch was witnessed by senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, along with distinguished scientists and engineers, who played a pivotal role in the development of this advanced weapon system.</p><p>Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu heartily congratulated the scientists, engineers and the entire PAF team on the achievement.</p><p>Sidhu “lauded their professional excellence, dedication and unwavering commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s defence capabilities.”</p>