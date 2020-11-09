Bihar Assembly Election live updates: Counting begins tomorrow, will Nitish Kumar be reinstated to CM throne?

As Bihar decides its fate in the Assembly elections 2020, it remains to be seen whether incumbent CM Nitish Kumar's promises and leadership have convinced people to let him remain in power for another term. Meanwhile, politicos Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan, in their debut runs, defend the legacy of their fathers. People have come out in mass numbers to support Tejashwi's rallies while exit polls have also given the Grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) a clear edge over others. Counting of votes for the three-phase Bihar assembly polls, which ended on Saturday, will be held on November 10.
RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, 'uncivil behaviour' on Bihar result day
With exit polls predicting victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, the party Sunday warned its workers against indulging in celebratory firing and "uncivil behaviour" towards rivals on the day of counting of votes on November 10, irrespective of the results. In a tweet addressed to its workers, the party said,
"Whatever the election results are on November 10, it has to be accepted with absolute restraint, simplicity and courtesy. "Improper fireworks, celebratory firing and uncivil behaviour towards our rivals or their supporters will not be accepted at any cost"
Despite Covid-19, Bihar voter turnout higher than 2015
Bihar recorded 57.05 per cent turnout in the assembly elections this time, marginally higher than that of 2015 despite the Covid-19 pandemic, as per official data.
55 counting centres, 78 CAPF cos, CCTVs: All set for November 10 as Bihar awaits poll results
The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on November 10 for the Bihar assembly polls as the state awaits results of a closely-fought election.
Bihar Assembly Election results may be delayed this year, here's why
All eyes are on November 10, the counting day, for the actual result of Bihar Assembly poll to be declared. However, Election Commission sources say, unlike previous occasions, there will be a four-to-five hour delay in declaring the final result.
