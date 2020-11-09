Bihar Assembly Election live updates: Counting begins tomorrow, will Nitish Kumar be reinstated to CM throne?

As Bihar decides its fate in the Assembly elections 2020, it remains to be seen whether incumbent CM Nitish Kumar's promises and leadership have convinced people to let him remain in power for another term. Meanwhile, politicos Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan, in their debut runs, defend the legacy of their fathers. People have come out in mass numbers to support Tejashwi's rallies while exit polls have also given the Grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) a clear edge over others. Counting of votes for the three-phase Bihar assembly polls, which ended on Saturday, will be held on November 10.