Bihar Election 2020 Exit Polls live updates: Post-poll predictions to trickle in shortly

Voting in 78 seats in the third and the final phase of Bihar Assembly election 2020 is underway. The voters have exercised their franchise and locked the future of thousands of candidates in the ballot boxes. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. However, before the result, the exit polls will come in today where television channels will air predictions about who is winning the election and whom the voters have favoured. Stay tuned for live updates.
52.80% voter turnout in third phase of Bihar polls till 5 pm
Bihar saw 52.80 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm in the third and final phase.The poll opened at 7 am in the 78 assembly seats spread across 15 districts of north Bihar.
What happened in 2015?
The grand alliance of the JD(U), RJD and the Congress wronged all exit polls in 2015 as it was declared the winner of a shrill and bitterly fought Bihar assembly elections.
The prominent forecasters in exit polls 2020 are C-Voter which has tied up with news channel Times Now, Axis My India that has partnered with India Today and other agencies like Today’s Chanakya, Lokniti-CSDS etc.
The exit polls are based on responses of people who have cast their votes. Pollsters, assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, predict the results much before the actual counting of votes begins.
The battle in Bihar is between the ruling NDA, with an alliance between the BJP and JD(U), and the Mahagathbandhan, which includes an alliance between the RJD, Congress, Left and others.The RJD is contesting in 144 seats, Congress in 70, and CPI(ML) in 19. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which was part of the NDA in 2015, has decided to go it alone. It is contesting on 137 seats.
With the third and the final leg of polling concluding today, the battle for Bihar has reached its final stage.
An estimated 46 per cent of the total 2.35 crore electors exercised their franchise till 3 pm in the 78 assembly seats of Bihar where polling is underway in the third and final phase of elections on Saturday.
