Delhi Election 2020: AAP's Bagga wins from Krishna Nagar

Delhi Election: AAP's Bagga wins from Krishna Nagar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 17:17pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 17:17pm ist
S. K. Bagga. (Photo credit: Twitter)

 

 

Aam Aadmi Party's S. K. Bagga has won from Krishna Nagar constituency against Dr. Anil Goyal of BJP by 4,127 votes in 2020 Delhi Assembly Election. 

In 2015 Delhi Assembly Election, Kartar Singh Tanwar from that constituency from AAP's ticket. 

AAP
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
