Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020: Mundka Assembly Constituency

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 06 2020, 14:29pm ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2020, 17:51pm ist

 Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Mundka Assembly Constituency number 8 in North West Delhi goes to polls on February 8, 2020.

 Delhi Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Mundka Assembly Constituency will be declared on February 11, 2020.

 

 In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sukhvir Singh won Mundka constituency with a winning margin of 24.8% securing 94206 votes against runner-up Azad Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Delhi Elections 2020 will see a face-off between and Aad Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

 

 

