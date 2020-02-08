Delhi Election 2020 Live: 52.91% voting till 5 pm, says Delhi CEO

Delhi's voting pace lags, but the political race between AAP, Congress and BJP continues steadfast. Congress candidate Alka Lamba attempted to slap an AAP worker, earlier in the day, accusing the latter of abusing her in foul language, AAP spokesperson said that the issue will be forwarded to the EC. Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP MP Parvesh Verma grill Arvind Kejriwal over his tweet asking women to "take the men of the house along with them for voting". Meanwhile, opinion polls have predicted AAP's victory prior to voting. Will Delhi's political smog settle? Can Delhi achieve a higher voter turnout than the 2015 assembly elections? Stay tuned to Deccan Herald to get all the latest updates.