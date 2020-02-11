Delhi Election 2020: Votes get counted, and then what?

The Delhi Assembly Election 2020 is set to conclude with indications of a whopping victory for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The AAP is leading by a good margin while the BJP is trailing in a distant second. Things are looking bleak for the Congress in another disappointing campaign in Delhi.

If things go forward on this road, the AAP is set to form the government for the third time with Kejriwal donning the hat of Chief Minister again. What is going to happen next? With the exhilaration of the elections gone, what will be the next events?

Firstly, the whole chapter of congratulations. The BJP leaders will accept defeat (statements accepting the verdict of the people will be out in no time) and maybe congratulate the winning party. The AAP will thank the people of Delhi and promise with utmost honesty that they will work for their betterment in the next five years.

The next episode is the swearing-in of the minister, with Kejriwal leading the queue in the oath-taking process. Important leaders from different corners of the country will be invited, with Deccan Herald reporting on Feb. 10 that Kejriwal had invited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the swearing-in ceremony, even before the results were out. In all probability, it will be an affair of glitz and glamour, or the AAP can follow the 'Aam' policy and keep it moderately low key.



The government will be formed and portfolios will be allocated. The BJP will assume the role of the Opposition party in the Assembly, something that will be hard for them to swallow. The AAP, with their majority, will look forward to the next five years at the helm.