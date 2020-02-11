Delhi Election 2020: How are the women candidates performing?

While the number of women candidates has increased over the last Delhi Assembly elections, their performance hasn't been very impressive so far. Most of the candidates are trailing in the election results at the moment.

The AAP’s Preeti Tomar is trailing in Tri Nagar Constituency to the BJP’s Tilak Ram Gupta.

The Congress’s Alka Lamba, who was once an AAP MLA, is trailing the AAP’s Parlad Singh Sawhney in Chandni Chowk constituency.

The BJP’s Lata is trailing the AAP’s Imran Hussain in Balimaran constituency.

The AAP’s Pramila Tokas leads the BJP’s Anil Kumar Sharma in RK Puram.

The BJP’s Shikha Roy is trailing the AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj in the Greater Kailash constituency.

The AAP’s Atishi leads by a narrow margin in Kalkaji constituency and was earlier trailing the BJP’s Dharambir Singh. Both are exchanging the lead position back and forth.

The AAP’s Sarita Singh is trailing the BJP’s Jitender Mahajan in Rohtas Nagar.