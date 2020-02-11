Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Kailash Gahlot wins in Najafgarh

AAP's Kailash Gahlot beat Ajeet Singh Kharkhari by a margin of 6,231 votes in Najafgarh constituency.
Kailash Gahlot beat INLD's Bharat Singh in 2015 in the same constituency.
The constituency is located in South West Delhi district.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)