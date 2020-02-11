Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Kuldeep Kumar wins from Kondli

Delhi Polls: AAP's Kuldeep Kumar wins from Kondli

  • Feb 11 2020, 20:01pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 20:01pm ist

AAP's Kuldeep Kumar wins against BJP's Raj Kumar in Kondli by a margin of 17,907 votes.

In Delhi Assembly Election in 2014 Manoj Kumar of AAP won with a margin of 24,759. 

Kondli constituency is located in East Delhi.

