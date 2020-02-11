Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Kuldeep Kumar wins from Kondli

AAP's Kuldeep Kumar wins against BJP's Raj Kumar in Kondli by a margin of 17,907 votes.
In Delhi Assembly Election in 2014 Manoj Kumar of AAP won with a margin of 24,759.
Kondli constituency is located in East Delhi.
