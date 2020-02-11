Delhi Polls: Rajendra Pal Gautam wins from Seema Puri

Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Rajendra Pal Gautam wins from Seema Puri

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 17:42pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 17:42pm ist

AAP's Rajendra Pal Gautam wins from Seema Puri constituency with a vote margin of 55,942‬ beating Sant Lal from Lok Jan Shakti Party.

BJP's Karamvir was beaten by Rajendra Pal Gautam in 2015.

Seema Puri is located in North East Delhi district.

