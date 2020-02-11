Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Rajendra Pal Gautam wins from Seema Puri

AAP's Rajendra Pal Gautam wins from Seema Puri constituency with a vote margin of 55,942 beating Sant Lal from Lok Jan Shakti Party.
BJP's Karamvir was beaten by Rajendra Pal Gautam in 2015.
Seema Puri is located in North East Delhi district.
Follow results for Seema Puri constituency here
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)