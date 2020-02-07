Delhi Elections 2020: What is the difference between Delhi and New Delhi?

As Delhi is set to go to polls on February 8, DH explains the difference between Delhi and New Delhi. New Delhi, the national capital, is essentially a territory within the Union territory - Delhi.

Delhi extends from Nerela in North Delhi to Chhatarpur in South Delhi, and Bijwasan in West Delhi to Gokalpur in the East Delhi. Delhi and New Delhi are built on the banks of the Yamuna River.

New Delhi city, was designed in the early 20th century by English architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Sir Herbert Baker. New Delhi came up as part of the shifting of the capital of the British Empire from then Calcutta (Kolkata) to Delhi.

In New Delhi, there is the Rashtrapathi Bhavan, Secretariat building, Parliament, Connaught Place, Lodhi Gardens, Jantar Mantar and India Gate. Delhi has the Mughal architecture such as Red Fort, Lotus temple, Juma Masjid, Humayun Tomb.

Delhi does not have a statehood. The Government of India and the Delhi government administer New Delhi together.