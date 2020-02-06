Delhi elections: How to search for your name on electoral list?

The electoral roll or the voter list is a document that has a list of names of registered voters in a particular constituency. Since you will be barred from voting if your name is not included in the voter list, it is advisable to check your name on the list.

Here is how you can check your name on the voter list.

The Election Commission of India has released the voter list for 2020 on their official website, thus, making it convenient for you to check your list online.

You have to visit the website ‘National Voters’ service portal. On this website you can search your name through two methods.

1. You can enter all the details asked on the website - it includes your name, gender, age, date of birth, father’s name, state, assembly constituency and district.

After entering the details enter the captcha and click on the search button. If you are enrolled in the electoral list, then the result will be displayed on screen.

2. You can also search your name through EPIC no. All you have to do is enter your EPIC no., your state and the captcha. Then click on search. The result will be displayed on screen accordingly.

Another way is to download the voter list and then search your name in it.

Step 1: For downloading the voter list, go to the website of Election Commission of India and then click on menu on the left side of the page.

Step 2: After clicking the menu, you get a dropdown. Click on the electoral roll on that drop down.

Step 3: Click on Link to Pdf E-roll.

Step 4: On Pdf E-roll page click on your state.

Step 5: Select your Assembly Constituency.

Step 6: Enter the captcha and click next, you will be directed to the PDF of your electoral list. You can search your name there.