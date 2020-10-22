JD(U) releases its manifesto; seeks to know from rivals source of money for fulfilling its poll promises

Also Read | Bihar poll temperature set to rise further with Modi, Rahul campaigning on Oct 23

The JD(U) manifesto also promised to provide irrigation water to every farmland, installing solar lights on the streets of every village, homes for senior citizens, and urban poor and additional health facilities for the citizens as well as for the animals. Kumar who had talked about seven resolves part II in his first media interaction after the announcement of dates for the three-phase polls in Bihar, has been profusely talking about his future plans at his election meetings.

In addition to underscoring its own poll promises, the JD(U) categorically highlighted some of the "lofty" announcements made by the rivals including providing 10 lakh jobs, and sought to know from where the money needed for them would come. Regarding Tejashwi Yadav's much-trumpeted 10 lakh jobs approval in the first cabinet of the future grand alliance ministry, that includes filling 4.5 lakh existing vacancies and creating 5.5 lakh new jobs, the JD(U) leaders said it would incur Rs 58,000 crore additional money and sought to know from where would it come.

Similarly for realising declaration of giving employment under MGNREGA to every individual in place of existing each household and increasing mandis from 100 to 200, they sought to know the source of Rs 53,000 lakh crore that would be needed for the purpose. In addition, for doubling up the honorarium of Anganwadi and ASHA workers, librarians and cooks under mid-day meal scheme among others a sum of Rs 4150 cr would be required, they said and queried about the source of it.

The JD(U) leaders said that the state at present has a budget of Rs 2,11,000 crore which includes Rs 1.06 lakh crore non-plan expenditure like paying salaries etc and rest of the money for planned expenditures under different heads.

"An assessment of their series of announcements shows that a sum of Rs 1,44,500 crore additional money every year would be needed," they said and queried the leaders of the principal rival coalition from where would the additional expenses come.

On the Congress promise in its manifesto for the Bihar polls that it would review prohibition laws and bring necessary amendments to it, the JD(U) leaders said "they have displayed photograph of Mahatama Gandhi in its vision document but talking against the laws to prevent consumption of alcohol which the father of the nation always championed".

Kumar government has declared Bihar a dry state since April 2016.