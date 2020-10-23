PM Modi takes a dig at RJD in his campaign speech, reminds voters of 'Jungle Raj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a blistering attack on the RJD-led Mahagatbandhan, reminding the electorate about the 'Jungle Raj' during Lalu-Rabri regime and the lantern age. ‘Lantern’ is incidentally the poll symbol of the main Opposition party - the RJD.

“Those who are promising you jobs will actually fleece you in the name of providing employment, as they had done earlier,” said Modi, in a stinging attack on Mahagatbandhan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi, who has promised 10 lakh jobs in his very first Cabinet meeting, if voted to power.

Modi was addressing an NDA rally at Bhagalpur. Earlier, he addressed two similar rallies at Sasaram and Gaya where he cleared the air about the confusion within the NDA after its estranged ally, the LJP, decided to contest the polls on its own.

“The voters of Bihar have always been very matured. Neither they were confused in the past, nor they are confused this time when some people are deliberately trying to mislead them,” said Modi, without taking the name of LJP president Chirag Paswan, who has been vocal about his relationship with the BJP, saying, “Modi’s Hanuman, and the PM remained in his heart.”

Before he began his speech, a relatively lacklustre one (compared to his earlier aggressive speeches), Modi paid tributes to former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and the ex-RJD Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. Soon thereafter he appealed to the voters not to pay heed to the “rumour-mongers” and strengthen the hands of Nitish as it was “he who has put Bihar back on the track of fast development.”

Striking an emotional chord with those from the rural belt, he recalled how the "sons of Bihar soil" had been martyred during the Galwan Valley conflict with China at Leh-Ladakh.

“Though my Government abrogated Article 370 in J-K, there are still leaders from the Opposition who want it restored and have said they would do so if they return to power. Such leaders are contesting Bihar elections too,” said Modi, in an apparent dig at the Congress.

“It’s the same party which made hue and cry about farm bills and defence deals, precisely because they remain more worried about the dalals (brokers),” said Modi.

The Prime Minister, meanwhile, praised Nitish for whom he was seeking votes for the first time in an Assembly election. During 2010 polls, Nitish had put a blanket ban on campaigns by Modi, who was then the Gujarat CM. During 2015 Assembly poll, Nitish was the leader of the Grand Alliance and fighting Modi-led BJP wherein the PM had questioned his DNA, leading to huge row.

On Friday, Modi recalled how Nitish could not work during the 10 years of UPA regime but put the state on the fast-track of development only when he rejoined hands with the NDA. The Prime Minister conveniently ignored how the UPA gave Bihar its first IIT in Patna, IIM at Bodh Gaya and two Central Universities in Motihari and Gaya. These UPA doles were beside the massive rural electrification drive in Bihar under the Centre's ambitious scheme - Rajiv Gandhi Rural Electrification, now renamed after late Jan Sangh leader Deen Dayal Upadhaya.