Who says such rubbish? Nitish slams Yogi Adityanath on CAA, throwing out infiltrators remarks

In an apparent bid to quash the tactics of his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, CM Nitish Kumar on Wednesday explicitly took a stand against the CAA, calling it malicious campaigning and said that nobody will be thrown out.

While Nitish did not name anybody in his remarks, his comments came as a counter to Yogi's promise that "infiltrators will be thrown out."

"Who does this malicious campaigning? Who says such rubbish (faltu baat)? Who will throw whom out? Nobody has the power to eliminate anybody from this country, everyone is an Indian. Ever since I have been elected, I have always promoted brotherhood, positivity, good faith among people, have tried to keep everyone united but some just spread hatred so they don't have to do any other work," Nitish said.

सब को साथ ले कर चलना ही हमारा धर्म है। यही हमारी संस्कृति है। सब साथ चलेंगे तो बिहार आगे बढ़ेगा। pic.twitter.com/uEfnVJPiay — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 4, 2020

Nitish's remarks have once again shown an ideological rift in the ruling coalition. Earlier, his party had opposed the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Yogi Adityanath, addressing a rally on Wednesday, hailed the BJP and PM Modi's government saying that all infiltrators who attack the sovereignty and security of the country will be thrown out.