Won't dignify with an answer, says Tejashwi Yadav on PM Modi's 'jungle ka yuvraaj' remark

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s CM candidate for Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, opted not to dignify Narendra Modi’s “jungle ka yuvraaj” comment with a response, said in an interview that the PM should either present himself as a victim or launch an attack against his opponents, but not to do both.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad’s younger son, said, “The PM can say whatever he wants. He can either project a statesman-like image, like he tries to do on international platforms, or consistently use language that even his opponents would not like to dignify with a response. It does not look good when he does both.”

Launching an attack against the ruling JD(U) party, he asked why don’t the party seeks votes on the basis of the work done in the last term instead of abusing opposition leaders. He added that nowhere in the world does a party which has been in power for 15 years sought re-election by holding the predecessors responsible for their own shortcomings.

“I am starting afresh with a clean slate and will seek appraisal in the next election exclusively on my performance,” he said.

The RJD has forged the Grand Alliance with the Congress and the Left parties. The coalition has fielded candidates in all the 243 constituencies for the ongoing Bihar assembly elections. The second phase of voting will be held on Nov. 2 followed by the third phase on Nov. 7. Tejashwi is contesting from the Raghopur constituency.