AAP's promising faces suffer defeat, party wins five seats

In the thumping seventh consecutive BJP victory, the most probable candidates who were expected to win for Aam Aadmi Party lost to their BJP rivals. Right from the party's chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi to state president Gopal Italia, AAP suffered defeat contrary to the party's expectations built largely around the big crowds drawn during its campaigning.

The biggest disappointment came from Surat city, where AAP candidates such as Alpesh Kathiria from Varachha Road, Italia from Katargam and Manoj Saurathiya from Karjan were hopeful of winning. All these three leaders were associated with Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) which led the 2015 Patidar agitation for reservation.

However, AAP celebrated the results of becoming a national party with nearly 12.9 per cent vote share and winning five seats. Besides winning five seats, AAP has been able to make inroads in Gujarat's political landscape. Five of the AAP candidates which have won the polls are Umesh Makwana from Botad, Sudhir Vaghani from Gariadhar, Hemant Khava from Jamjodhpur, Bhupat Bhayani from Visavadar and Chaitar Vasava from Dediapada seat.