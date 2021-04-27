Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Dhing Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Dhing Assembly Constituency (AC No 83) in Nagaon district went to polls on March 27, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Dhing Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, All India United Democratic Front candidate Aminul Islam won Dhing constituency seat by a margin of 14% beating Indian National Congress candidate Anwar Hussain by 24,553 votes.

