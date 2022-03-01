Assembly Polls 2022 Live: BJP not against any dynasty but my family, says Priyanka Gandhi
Assembly Polls 2022 Live: BJP not against any dynasty but my family, says Priyanka Gandhi
updated: Mar 01 2022, 08:03 ist
Slow pace of polling was reported from a number of booths during the first phase of assembly elections in Manipur on Monday, with voters claiming a long time was taken in identifying them through a mobile app. Stay tuned for latest updates.
06:10
SKM urges Purvanchal to 'punish BJP' in UP polls
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday alleged that the Centre "betrayed" farmers while the Yogi Adityanath government's promises remained unfulfilled as it urged the farming community of Purvanchal to "punish the BJP" in the Uttar Pradesh polls.
The appeal was made during a press conference of the SKM, an umbrella body of over 200 farmers' groups which had led the anti-farm law protests against the Centre, in Basti district in the state's eastern region as part of its “Mission UP” campaign.
The SKM stressed it was an apolitical group which is not telling people whom or which party to vote for but was only asking voters in Uttar Pradesh to “punish anti-farmer BJP” like it had done in the last West Bengal state polls.
06:09
Slow pace of polling, long queues frustrate Manipur voters
Slow pace of polling was reported from a number of booths during the first phase of assembly elections in Manipur on Monday, with voters claiming a long time was taken in identifying them through a mobile app.
BJP not against any dynasty but my family: Priyanka Gandhi
On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted political “dynasts” during electioneering in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the BJP was only against her family, which has not bowed down to it.
The Congress general secretary's sharp rebuttal came during an election programme in the Tamkuhi Raj area of Kushinagar district where she campaigned for her party candidates ahead of the March 3 assembly polls. In his speech in Maharajganj, PM Modi had called out “ghor pariwarvadis” (staunch dynasts) in an attack aimed at the Samajwadi Party.
