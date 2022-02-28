Assembly Polls 2022 Live: 9.9% turnout till 9 am in Manipur, polling under way

The first phase of assembly elections in Manipur begins at 7 am on Monday in 38 constituencies spread across five districts. Over 57 per cent polling was recorded on Sunday in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls for 61 seats spread across 12 districts. The last two phases in UP will be held on March 3 and 7. Results will be declared on March 10. Stay tuned for latest updates.
CM Biren Singh after casting his vote in Sivan High School polling station in Heingang Assembly constituency in Imphal East district on Monday. (Photo Credit: Special arrangement)
Manipur Assembly polls reported 9.9% turnout till 9 am
Congress suspends Wangoi candidate after he openly supports BJP's Oinam Lukhoi Singh
Congress has suspended its candidate in Wangoi Assembly constituency in Madnipur after he openly supported BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh.
Manipur Governor La Ganesan and CM Biren Singh cast their votes
Manipur Governor La Ganesan voted at Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School in Imphal and CM Biren Singh casted his vote too.
Ganeshan said, "I appeal to all people of Manipur that they should exercise their franchise because in our country democracy is prevailing & sign of democracy is election."
First phase of Assembly elections underway in Manipur
CM and BJP candidate from Heingang, N Biren Singh arrives at Shrivan High School in Imphal to vote.
Voting for the first phase of Manipur elections begins; 173 candidates in 38 constituencies in fray
Key candidates - CM N Biren Singh from Heingang, Speaker Y Khemchand Singh from Singjamei, Dy CM Yumnam Joykumar Singh from Uripok & state Congress chief N Lokesh Singh from Nambol
54% turnout recorded for fifth phase of UP polls
Around 54 per cent polling was recorded till 5 pm on Sunday in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls for 61 seats spread across 12 districts.
Modi rakes up 'death' remarks to target Akhilesh Yadav in Varanasi
In a bid to corner Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday raked up an alleged remark made by the former wherein he had said that people often chose to live in 'Kashi' (old name of Varanasi) in their "last days".
Check out latest DH videos on Assembly elections 2022 here
No CM face declared for Manipur elections
Manipur will go for Assembly elections on Monday without a declared CM face.
The opposition Congress and BJP, which leads the ruling alliance since 2017, has decided not to project a CM candidate ahead of elections despite having Okram Ibobi Singh and N Biren Singh as the tallest leader in their respective camp.
Manipur votes today for 38 seats in Phase 1
A bomb blast and firing on a JD(U) candidate by miscreants raised questions about the law and order situation in Manipur as the state goes for polls on Monday in 38 out of 60 Assembly constituencies.
Students forced to go abroad due to expensive higher education opportunities in India: AAP's Mann
AAP Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann on Sunday advocated fixing fees of medical colleges in the state, and asked the Centre and state governments to ponder over the reasons of Indian students going to foreign countries for higher education.
He said if thousands of Punjabi, Haryanvi and other Indian students have been stranded in war-torn Ukraine, the BJP-led Centre and the state governments of Punjab and Haryana are responsible for their trauma.