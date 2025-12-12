<p>Moscow: Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Friday that air defence systems had destroyed 90 Ukrainian drones over the country and the Black Sea overnight.</p><p>In the city of Tver, 181 kilometres (112 miles) northwest of Moscow, local authorities said that seven people had been injured.</p>.Russia to try jailed Kremlin critic Navalny for slander amid EU talks.<p>Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that eight drones had been destroyed as they were flying towards the Russian capital. Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport said in a statement that it had suspended departures amid the attacks.</p>.<p>Russia's aviation watchdog said that several other airports had also been briefly closed overnight. </p>