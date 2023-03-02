Bypolls Results Live: Counting of votes begins in 6 seats across 5 states
updated: Mar 02 2023, 08:10 ist
08:02
Counting for byeelections for Lumla assembly seat of Arunachal Pradesh, Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Erode East (Tamil Nadu), Sagardighi (West Bengal) & Kasba Peth, Chinchwad assembly seats of Maharashtra also begins.
07:47
Sagardighi Bypolls: The bypoll was necessitated following the sudden demise of Trinamool MLA Subrata Saha on December 29 last year.
He was a three-time Trinamool legislator from Sagardighi, securing victories in 2011, 2016 and 2021.
07:45
Erode Bypolls: The main opposition AIADMK strained every nerve to take on the ruling party over a string of issues including rise in electricity tariff and DMK regime not getting exemption for the State from NEET to make its electoral mark.
The campaign was led by Edappadi K Palaniswami and challenger O Panneerselvam's camp, which withdrew its candidate disappeared from the poll scene. For the AIADMK, the Supreme Court's directive allowing Palaniswami to continue to lead the party proved to be the much needed shot in the arm for the party.
07:44
Erode Bypolls: A test for Stalin
The Erode bypoll, termed by DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin as 'Edai podum therthal,' a byelection to weigh all the good work completed within 22 months after he took over the reins of power, is expected to be a test of the government's popularity and set the mood for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
07:43
All arrangements are in place to count votes on March 2 for the bypoll held to Erode East Assembly constituency
The vote counting exercise is set to begin at 8 AM and expected to be completed before 5 PM.
07:43
In Chinchwad, an industrial town near Pune, the fight is between Ashwini Jagtap of the BJP, Nana Kate of the NCP and independent Rahul Kalate.
07:42
Kasba Bypolls: The main contenders in the Kasba Peth constiutency, located in the old area of Pune city, are Hemant Rasane of the BJP and Ravindra Dhangekar of the Congress (backed by the MVA).
07:42
Counting of votes for the byelections to Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly constituencies in Pune district will start on Thursday morning. The bypolls for the two seats held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took place on February 26.
The elections pitted the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena against the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). The elections were necessitated by the deaths of incumbent BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak (Kasba Peth) and Laxman Jagtap (Chinchwad). The average voter turnout in both the constituencies was 50 per cent.
