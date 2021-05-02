Kejriwal congratulates Mamata, Stalin on poll results

Delhi CM Kejriwal congratulates CM Mamata, Stalin on poll results

The ruling TMC looks certain to retain power in West Bengal as, according to trends available for 284 out of 292 constituencies

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 02 2021, 16:24 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 16:24 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday congratulated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and DMK President M K Stalin as their parties look set for victory in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu assembly polls respectively.

The ruling TMC looks certain to retain power in West Bengal as, according to trends available for 284 out of 292 constituencies, the party was leading in 202 while the rival BJP in 77.

Follow West Bengal Assembly Elections results live here | Follow Assembly Elections results live here

"Congratulations @MamataOfficial didi for landslide victory. What a fight! Congratulations to the people of WB," AAP chief Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Belying expectations of a tight contest, the TMC candidates appeared galloping to victory, and, if the current trends hold, the party will easily form its third successive government in the state.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK was leading in 118 constituencies, the minimum required for a simple majority in the 234-member assembly, and its allies in 19, giving the grouping a comfortable lead as counting of votes progressed in the state.

Follow Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections results live here | Follow Assembly Elections results live here

Kejriwal also congratulated DMK President M K Stalin for this party's performance.

"Many congratulations to @mkstalin on a resounding victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. I wish him a successful tenure and the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of people of Tamil Nadu," he said in another tweet.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arvind Kejriwal
Mamata Banerjee
M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu
West Bengal
Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Delhi
DMK
AAP
TMC

What's Brewing

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

Elusive peace on the western front

Elusive peace on the western front

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

 