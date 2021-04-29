Exit Poll Results 2021 Live Updates: TMC to retain Bengal, predicts C Voter; LDF to sweep Kerala, says Axis My India
updated: Apr 29 2021, 19:40 ist
As polling in four states and one UT - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry came to an end, all eyes are now on Assembly election exit polls. Follow DH for live updates as experts predict who will win the 2021 elections.
19:34
Kerala Exit Poll 2021: India Today-Axis My India predicts return of Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF
UDF:20-36 LDF:104-120 NDA:0-2
19:31
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021: Times Now's poll of polls keeps TMC ahead of BJP
Times Now's poll of polls, which is an average of the predictions of some pollsters, has also kept Trinamool ahead of the BJP. Only CNX-Republic has predicted that BJP will get 143 seats, while the TMC will get 133 seats. Rest of the psephologists, including P-Maarq, ETG and C Voter, has projected clear majority for the TMC.
Assam exit poll: Axis My India predicts 48% vote share for BJP
The BJP is set to retain Assam, predicts Axis My India poll. For Assam exit poll, Axis My India took up a sample size of 27,189.
19:10
India Today-Axis My India Assam exit poll results
BJP:75-85 Congress+:40-50 Others:1-4
19:07
All eyes are set on the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly where a heated contest is expected between the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP. The CPI (M)-Congress-ISF alliance is also expected to wrestle some seats.
19:04
With the end of the eighth and final phase of polling in West Bengal, the voting for Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory comes to an end. Pollsters are all set to release their exit poll surveys from 7pm.
Chanakya Exit Poll: Assam Election 2021 Seat Projection
BJP+:70 ± 9 Seats
Cong+:56 ± 9 Seats
Others:00 ± 3 Seats
NDTV Poll of Exit Polls at 7.15 pm
DMK and allies to sweep Tamil Nadu
BJP to retain Assam
LDF predicted to win in Kerala
Assam exit poll: More women voters favoured BJP, says Axis My India
The Axis My India prediction showed BJP in the state has been favoured by women voters.
Didi Vs Modi: TMC to retain West Bengal, predicts C Voter
In 'Didi versus Modi' in West Bengal, C Voter is keeping Didi ahead with 158 projected seats, while BJP is likely to bag 115 seats and the Left-Congress alliance will get somewhere around 19 seats.
Republic-CNX Exit Polls predict hung assembly for Bengal
TMC:128-148
BJP:138-148
Left+:11-21
ABP C-Voter exit poll predicts TMC win in Bengal
ABP C-Voter exit poll predicts TMC win in BengalVote percentageon 292 seats as per ABP C-Voter surveyTMC: 42.1% votes ; 152-64 seats
BJP: 39% votes ; 109-21 seats
Congress+ : 15.4% votes ; 14-25 seats
