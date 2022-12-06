Gujarat Election: Bapunagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Bapunagar constituency (AC no.49) in Ahmedabad East district went to polls on December 5, 2064. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Bapunagar is a legislative assembly constituency in Ahmedabad East district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Patel Himmatsinh Prahladsinh won Bapunagar Assembly constituency seat after securing 58785 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Rajput Jagrupsinh Girdansinh by a margin of 3067 votes.

In 2017, Bapunagar constituency had 189648 voters, including 100272 males and 89365 females. The constituency also had 11 third gender voters.

The Bapunagar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.541% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.