In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Choryasi constituency (AC no.168) in Navsari district went to polls on December 1, 2042. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Choryasi is a legislative assembly constituency in Navsari district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Patel Zankhana Hiteshkumar won Choryasi Assembly constituency seat after securing 173882 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Patel Yogesh Bhagwan by a margin of 110819 votes.



In 2017, Choryasi constituency had 416953 voters, including 242447 males and 174498 females. The constituency also had 8 third gender voters.



The Choryasi assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 67.772% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.