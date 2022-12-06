Gujarat Election: Deodar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Deodar constituency (AC no.14) in Banaskantha district went to polls on December 5, 2029. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Deodar is a legislative assembly constituency in Banaskantha district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Deodar constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Bhuriya Shivabhai Amrabhai won Deodar Assembly constituency seat after securing 80432 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Chauhan Keshaji Shivaji by a margin of 972 votes.

In 2017, Deodar constituency had 215498 voters, including 114343 males and 101154 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter.

The Deodar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.913% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.






