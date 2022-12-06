Gujarat Election: Jetpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Jetpur constituency (AC no.74) in Porbandar district went to polls on December 1, 2036. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Jetpur is a legislative assembly constituency in Porbandar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Jetpur constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. The winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Radadiya Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai won Jetpur Assembly constituency seat after securing 98948 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Ambaliya Ravibhai Jamanadas by a margin of 25581 votes.



In 2017, Jetpur constituency had 253435 voters, including 133230 males and 120203 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.



The Jetpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 54.871% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.